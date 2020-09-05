New
Ends Today
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
Dean ML 79 PG Electric Guitar
$350 $599
free shipping

Save $249 on this Reese's Pieces "You got Explorer on my Flying V" guitar. Buy Now at Guitar Center

Tips
  • In Metallic Red.
Features
  • mahogany body & neck
  • Pau Ferro fretboard w/ 22 jumbo frets
  • 24.75" scale length & 12" radius
  • DMT Design humbuckers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Guitar Center Dean Guitars
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register