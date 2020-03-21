Essentials from $11

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
That's a savings of up to $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $38 off list and the best price we could find for this upper body workout equipment. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $60 off list and a very low price for this much weight. Buy Now at Walmart
Nobody said you couldn't make physical progress while stuck in self-quarantine! Save an extra $50 off a variety of cardio equipment (including treadmills, ellipticals, cycling machines, and rowing machines) from big name brands like Bowflex, NordicTrack, Schwinn, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
