Deals on Cat DNA & Health Tests at Basepaws: + free shipping

Basepaws · 23 mins ago
free shipping
Save up to $150 on a selection of health tests for your furbaby. Shop Now at Basepaws
- Basepaw Breed + Health DNA Test drops to $104 via code "MAY31" ($45 off).
- Basepaws Dental Health Test drops to $69 ($10 off).
- Basepaws Whole Genome Sequencing for $449 ($150 off).
Petco · 1 wk ago
Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium
$40 $80
pickup
That's half price! Buy Now at Petco
- Availability varies by ZIP.
Petco · 3 days ago
Aquariums at Petco
50% off
pickup
Shop a selection of discounted tanks in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Aqueon Standard 40-Gallon Breeder Tank for $50 ($50 off).
- These items are for pickup only, and availability varies by location.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
As Seen On TV Lucky Leash 2-in-1 Retractable Leash & Collar
$4.29 $20
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Nature's Miracle Odor Control Universal Charcoal Filter 2-Pack
97 cents $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
