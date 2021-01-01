Cordless drills, circular and reciprocating saws start at $99, and multi-tool kits are from $179. Plus, several of the kits come with a free tool (valued at up to $199). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items qualify for free shipping; Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver w/ 2 Batteries for $199 + free tool (low by up to $199, the value of the free tool you choose).
Published 14 min ago
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
Save on over 300 items, with prices starting from $16. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max BL Li-Ion 0.5" 1.5AH Drill Driver Kit for $99 (low by $20).
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Black +Decker 20V Max 3/8-in Cordless Drill for $39 ($10 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
