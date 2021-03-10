Prices vary by size, but at its lowest price (size XL) it's a low by $7. Shop Now at Zoro
- If you're ordering in size S, Amazon and Home Depot have it for $89.
It's a buck under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in 4 colors at this price (Malbec pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Save on over 1,700 jackets for the whole family from brands Columbia, Marmot, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Men's Stratocloud Down Hoodie for $112.93 ($76 off).
Save on more than 1,200 coats, parkas, jackets for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Men's Norquest GTX Insulated Jacket for $148 ($150 off).
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.95 shipping free or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
It's $45 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- If the item you buy costs less than $50 and you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
It's $104 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Zoro
- 2,000 watts
- 250 degrees to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: GHG 600 CE
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Zoro
- 3 blades
- 85W
- 21-ft. mounting height
- Model: INDB562404L
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
