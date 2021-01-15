Shop a range of power tools and accessories from $18 after savings. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Dewalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Drill / Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit for $229 (low by $20).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $99.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
The next best price is $18 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's $45 less than CPO Commerce charges direct, $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- tri-platform compatibility 20V MAX, 60V MAX, and 120V MAX
- Model: DCB606-2
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
It's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 4 tools, 2 batteries, charger, bag, and accessories
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save on over 50 tools from brands Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3-Piece Combo Kit for $449 (low by $38).
Save on 30 tools including socket sets, drivers, drills, batteries, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Makita 18V 3.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $119 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or orders of $99 or more ship for free.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
It's $10 less than last week's mention and a current low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Minimizes drops
- Reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling
- Reduces breakage and longer life
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches in 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 sizes
- Model: DWMT73809
- UPC: 745332618638, 076174738094
These knives are hard to find elsewhere, but you'd pay $12 more for just one model alone at some retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a ball bearing assist Tanto blade pocket knife (DWHT10910) and spring assist pocket knife (DWHT10911)
- Model: DWHT10617
Sign In or Register