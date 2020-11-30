Save on about three dozen power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Expires 11/30/2020
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's a low by. $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.72 shipping charge.
- part of 10X magnetic screw lock system
- impact ready bits with FlexTorq
- reflex core allows 2" bits flex up to 15° to reduce breakage
- Model: DWA3PH2IR5
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
There are several styles of pocket knives and a few axes to choose from in this sale. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the CRKT EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $47.48 ($8 off).
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita to save on. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item. Shop Now at Home Depot
- pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free compact router and jig saw for $599 ($428 off)
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
These knives are hard to find elsewhere, but you'd pay $5 more for either model alone from third-party Amazon sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- includes a ball bearing assist Tanto blade pocket knife (DWHT10910) and spring assist pocket knife (DWHT10911)
- Model: DWHT10617
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
It's the best price we could find by $200.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, and stock is extremely limited. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
