This is the biggest flat rate discount we've seen on DeWalt products. Choose from a variety of saw blades, drill bits, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
- 1/4" shank
- 20° pivot mode for tight space accessibility
- up to 2,000-in. lb. of torque
- Model: DWPVTHLD
Most sellers charge over $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits to drive screws in a variety of materials
- Model: DW2097CS
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Once you factor in the bonus tool, that's a savings of at least $20, and as much as $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down on the product page to choose your bonus tool from the list provided.
- includes charger & bag
- Model: PSK003
Save on outdoor tools, appliances, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- snap lid design
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
- 1/4" shank
- Model: DWPVTC14
Save $19 over Zoro's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" and 1/4" ratchets and sockets
- nut driver and bits
- hex keys
- Model: DWMT73801
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Textured foam latex palm grip
- Secure wrist closures
- 10-gauge material
- Machine washable
- Available in Multi-colored.
- distortion free lens
- wrap-around frame
- scratch-resistant
- Model: DPG54-1D
