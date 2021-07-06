DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware: up to $100 off for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to $100 off for Ace Rewards members
free delivery w/ $50

Save on a selection of tools and accessories including saws, drills, blades, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • This deal is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the DeWalt DCK241C2 20V Max Cordless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $195.99 ($14 off).
