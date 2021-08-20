DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware: for $100

Save on everything from multi-tool kits to sanders, saw tools, rotary hammers, and more. The price drops in cart for members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $99.99 for members in cart (low by $16).
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
Expires 8/31/2021
That is $33 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° head
- flexible shaft
- rapid load head for easy bit changes
- fasteners supported by magnet
- Model: DWARAFS
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- full length 1/4" heat treated hex shank
- Model: DW1589
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- for general purpose metal cutting
- high-performance aluminum oxide grain
- Model: DW8001
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Snag some great deals on the power tools you've wanted. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $60.99 (low by $23).
Save on ladders, tool chests, drills, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- These prices drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 17" long
- padded lining to protect door surface
- folds flat to 2.25" depth when not in use
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $2 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Smoke Lens
- rubber frame
- vented
- polycarbonate lens
- Model: DPG82-21C
- UPC: 643906485368, 698895154726, 674326224701
That's a shipped low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge $119 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
