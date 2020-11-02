Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's at least $99 less than buying these separately at other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20-volt cordless brushless router
- Includes a tool bag, battery pack and a charger
- 2 speed settings
- 3-mode LED
- 20-minute shutoff function
- Brushless motor
- Model: DCD791P1W600
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Purchase an eligible power tool from Milwaukee, Makita, RYOBI, or RIDGID and receive a free tool or battery. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
It's $40 under our June mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $12 shipping fee.
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
Sign In or Register