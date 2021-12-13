New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Skil 15A 16" Worm Drive Carpentry Chainsaw
$455 in cart $700
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router
$49 $69
free shipping
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
Features
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Features
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Tool Savings Deals at Lowe's
Up to $250 off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop a variety of power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup on items below $45 to save the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCK661D1M1 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $449 ($150 off).
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools Special Savings at Lowe's
Up to $80 off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools & Accessories at Lowe's
Up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
