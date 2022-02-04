Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That is $3 off and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts common 1- 1/2" diameter hoses
- compatible w/ DeWalt dust collection system adapters DWV9150 and DWV9100
- Model: DWE575DC
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- speed tip
- Model: DWA5103
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- reinforced head
- diamond ground cutting edges
- Model: GT2000
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes saw blade bag
- Bi-metal M2 and CRV construction
- Model: DS-JMD-REC32
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Rewards members can save extra on brands including DeWalt, Craftsman, Filtrete, and Makita. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Grinder for $99.99 in cart ($29 off)
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best deal we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Save on over 300 items, with prices starting from $17. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Speed Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $104.99 ($15 low)
