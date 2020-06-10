That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Breathable, ergonomic 10-gauge shell
- Latex palm grip with a TPR impact guard
Expires in 18 hr
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- It's back in-stock on June 10, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Generators start at $113 and chainsaws at $119, among other offers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll past the "Patio Furniture" and "Patio Accents" selections to see this sale.
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Color is selected at random.
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
You'll pay at least $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel
- backing plates
- Model: D180004
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
