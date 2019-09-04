New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
DeWalt FlexVolt 60V Max 2.5-Gallon Cordless Air Compressor Kit
$221 $374
free shipping

Ending today, Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexVolt 60-volt Max 2.5-Gallon Cordless Air Compressor Kit for an in-cart price of $260.38. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $221.32. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $49, although most charge $299 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • brushless motor
  • oil-free pump
  • OneTurn regulator
  • heavy-duty roll cage
  • fast charger
  • Model: DCC2560T1
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register