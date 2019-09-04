New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt FlexVolt 20V/60V Max 12Ah Li-ion Battery
$210 $249
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexVolt 20-volt/60-volt Max 12Ah Li-ion Battery for an in-cart price of $209.98 with free shipping. (You'll see this price at final checkout.) That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now

Features
  • changes voltage when you go from 20-volt Max to 60-volt Max tools
  • built-in LED fuel gauge
  • Model: DCB612
1 comment
jmarty23
210 bucks for a dang battery?
1 hr 12 min ago