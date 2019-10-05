Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $32 and $24 under our mention from a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $178.49 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find today by $7. (Most retailers charge $49 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
A low by $8 and a buck under our November mention. Buy Now at Lowe's
Thanks to the included $25 in Rakuten points, that's $33 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Amazon offers the DeWalt Air Chisel Hammer for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on drill/driver sets, sanders, saws, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on new and refurbished lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $3 less than we saw for a similar set. Buy Now at Amazon
If you use the credit, its a big drop since May; it's this outright price everywhere, so you're getting over $200 credit for free at Rakuten. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points that's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find now by $8, although we saw this for $6 less in July.
Update: The price has increased to $23.63. Buy Now at Amazon
