Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set
$33 w/ $5 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

Features
  • 10x magnetic screw lock
  • allows bits to flex up to 15°
  • purports to reduce wobbling, breakage, and drops
  • Model: DWA2T35IR
