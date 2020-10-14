Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
It's the best price we could find for this tool and battery kit by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- battery kit includes battery and charger
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
Save $10 over Zoro's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
That's at least $7 less than most other stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on September 29, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Universal fit
- No adapter required
- Ideal for metal cutting
- Titanium coating for longer life
- Model: DWA4209
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
Save on leaf blowers, chainsaws, lawn mowers and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a $60 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments
- charger
- case
- other components (listed on page)
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
Save on a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $199 or more.
- $90 off $349 or more.
- $175 off $499 or more.
- Discounts apply automatically in the cart.
Save on everything needed to build and/or accessorize your PC. Many items include freebies, such as Newegg promotional gift cards, with purchase. Shop Now at Newegg
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Apply coupon code "2FTSTECH68" for the best price we could find by $4 and take part in first-person multiplayer space dogfights. Buy Now at Newegg
It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- It's unclear whether any warranty is included.
- multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- 35-foot cord length
- Model: 232886-02
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise shipping is free on orders over $45.
- full hex design
- optimized for exact fastener fitments
- Model: DWA82SET
It's $11 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
