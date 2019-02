DeWalt has issued a recall of about 130,000 drills due to a potential shock hazard. Affected units include the DWD110 and DWD112 models with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY. These units were sold from September 2017 through November 2018 at hardware stores and Amazon.No injuries have been reported. Those with affected units should contact DeWalt to schedule a free inspection and repair. Click here for more information.