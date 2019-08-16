- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO Outlet via Rakuten offers the Dewalt DCW600B 20V MAX XR Cordless Compact Router for $177.21 in-cart. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to cut it to $141.77. Plus, members bag $21.15 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Mirage via Rakuten offers the Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $96.45. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $77.16. Plus, you'll bag $11.55 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $41, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Black/Imperial or Dark Grey/Hazard Green for $34.99.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $27.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt T1 HP Long Life Cut-Off Wheel for $1.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Consumer Electronics Cost Savers via eBay offers the DeWalt 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention as the best price we've seen, and it's a low by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
