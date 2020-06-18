New
Zoro · 6 mins ago
$125 $230
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Zoro
Features
- 21RV46 Li-Ion battery
- 4 position blade clamp
- variable speed trigger
- LED light
Details
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 15A Corded 12" Compound Single Bevel Miter Saw
$210 for Ace Rewards members $310
pickup
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $19.61 shipping charge.
- Ace Rewards members get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
Features
- includes 12" carbide tipped blade, wrench, dust bag, and vertical clamp
- sliding fence
- bevels 0° to 48° to the left and 0° to 3° to the right
- Model: DWS715
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw
$154 $169
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CPO15" to drop the price to $154, a savings of $4. Buy Now at Rakuten
Features
- Keyless 4-position blade
- LED light
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCS367B
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Craftsman V20 7.25" Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw w/ Oscillating Multi-Tool
$199 $289
free shipping
That's at least $65 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
Features
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Craftsman 7.5-Amps Corded Reciprocating Saw
$59 $76
free shipping
That's the best priced we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- includes 1 wood blade
- Model: CMES300
Zoro · 1 wk ago
Zoro Closeout Deals
Over 4,000 items
free shipping w/ $50
Shop an assortment of tools and hardware sold at closeout prices. Shop Now at Zoro
Tips
- Quantities may be limited.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer
$18 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
Features
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 7-Tool 20V Power Tool Combo Kit w/ Rolling Case
$399 $648
free shipping
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit with ToughSystem
$499 $1,200
free shipping
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt Concealer Safety Goggles
$10 $13
free shipping via Prime
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $9 less than Walmart's best price today. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock on June 24
- Sold by BHP Safety Products via Amazon
Features
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards
- Model: DPG82-11
