DeWalt DWE7480R 10" Compact Job Site Table Saw
$229
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished DeWalt DWE7480R 10" Compact Job Site Table Saw for $268.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $228.64. That's $148 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

  • A 120-day money back guarantee from CPO applies.
Features
  • Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails
  • 24" rip capacity
  • 15 Amp 4,800 RPM motor
  • Model: DWE7480
  • Code "SAVE15"
