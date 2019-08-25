Personalize your DealNews Experience
Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay offers the DeWalt DCC020IB 20-volt MAX Inflator for an in-cart price of $94 with free shipping. That's $75 less than our March mention that included a battery and charger kit and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99.
Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $139.98. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $111.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it with $17 in Rakuten points in our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Battery for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty 7/16" Shank Quick Change Mandrel for $12.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 25% off a selection of outdoor power and storage equipment. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $18.19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt T1 HP Long Life Cut-Off Wheel for $1.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $361.11 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
