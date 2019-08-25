New
eBay · 17 mins ago
DeWalt DCC020IB 20V MAX Inflator
$94 $137
free shipping

Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay offers the DeWalt DCC020IB 20-volt MAX Inflator for an in-cart price of $94 with free shipping. That's $75 less than our March mention that included a battery and charger kit and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now

Features
  • LED work light
  • threaded chuck
  • high-volume inflation and deflation modes
  • high-pressure inflation mode with automatic shutoff
  • 13.75' 12-volt DC power cord
  • Model: DCC020IB
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register