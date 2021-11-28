It's 50% off and the best price we've seen. Other sizes can be found in the carousel of "Similar Items" above the product. Buy Now at Lowe's
Published 18 min ago
The sale includes over 40 items for men, women, and kids. It also includes accessories starting from $10, men's shorts from $36, kids' shoes from $112, men's shoes from $126, women's shoes from $135, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- Pictured is the adidas men's Ultraboost Winter.RDY Shoes for $133 (low by $57).
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $20 less than you'd pay direct from Crocs. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're currently on backorder, but can still be ordered for this price today.
- available in Khaki only at this price.
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on kids' styles starting at $18, men's and women's items from $10, and throw blankets for $32. Shop Now at Ugg
- Shipping adds $8 or is free on orders with full-price items or over $110.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $11, although most stores charge around $200. (It's also a $70 drop since our mention from a month ago, although that included a free extra tool.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
