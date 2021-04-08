Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Coupon code "2LGAAMOM" drops the price to $4 under our mention from last week, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Born via Amazon.
- 1/8" diameter shanks
- carrying case
- Model: PMAK01H
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Order online for in-store pickup. Not available for ship to home.
- 24 Nickel Cobalt Teeth w/ Tungsten Carbide tips
- alternating tooth bevel
- polymer stabilization vents
- for framing and construction (rip and crosscut)
That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 2 24" stools
- 2 drawers
- drop-leaf tabletop
- Model: 355-20
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
