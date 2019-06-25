New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$79 w/ $16 Rakuten points $99
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.20. Plus, you'll get $15.84 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- 1/2" chuck
- 15 clutch settings
- LED work light
- driver, 2 20V MAX Compact Lithium-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- bits feature FlexTorq which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set
$13 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 14-Piece Titanium Pilot Point Drill Bit Set for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- No-spin shanks
- Will drill metal or wood
- Model: DW1354
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 26-Piece Impact Gold Steel Driver Bit Set
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Makita 26-Piece Impact Gold Steel Driver Bit Set for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- It usually ships within one and four weeks
Features
- mag boost
- torsion bit holder
- 2 double-ended
- 2 magnetic nutsetters
- 20 1" insert bits
- Model: B-46919
Amazon · 2 days ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "ZGSOA5YP" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- 16-30mm
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt Concealer Safety Goggles
$10 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles in Clear for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and around $2 under what you'd expect to pay in your local hardware store. Buy Now
Features
- ToughCoat hard-coated polycarbonate lens
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- dual-injected rubber seal
- ventilation channels
- adjustable elastic headband
- Model: DPG82-11
