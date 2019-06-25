New
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
$79 $99
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.20. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last November, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $20.) Buy Now
- 1/2" chuck
- 15 clutch settings
- LED work light
- driver, 2 20V MAX Compact Lithium-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD777C2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- bits feature FlexTorq which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Amazon · 1 day ago
DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel
$2
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- it's expected to ship in 1 to 4 weeks
Features
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set
$13 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 14-Piece Titanium Pilot Point Drill Bit Set for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- No-spin shanks
- Will drill metal or wood
- Model: DW1354
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Father's Day Refurb Sale
Amazon discounts a selection of refurbished laptops, monitors, power tools, and more as part of its Father's Day Refurb Sale. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit
$22 $27
free shipping w/ Price
Amazon offers Prime members the General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit for $21.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although it was $6 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- pocket hole jig with clamp
- #32 3/8" Step Drill Bit
- 3/8" steel stop collar
- hex wrench 6" square drive bit
- 24 coarse square drive screws
- 24 fine square drive screws
- 24 wooden pocket hole plugs
- hard plastic carrying case
- Model: 850
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 $280
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "COS40" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
- two speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt Concealer Safety Goggles
$10 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles in Clear for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and around $2 under what you'd expect to pay in your local hardware store. Buy Now
Features
- ToughCoat hard-coated polycarbonate lens
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- dual-injected rubber seal
- ventilation channels
- adjustable elastic headband
- Model: DPG82-11
Amazon · 5 days ago
