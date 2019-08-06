New
DeWalt 7.25" Next Generation Circular Saw Kit
$99 $123
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 7.25" Next Generation Circular Saw Kit for an in-cart price of $123.34. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $98.67. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $26, outside of other CPO Outlet storefronts. Buy Now

Features
  • electric brake
  • weighs 8.8 lbs
  • 57° bevel capacity
  • includes a carbide-tipped blade and soft storage bag
  • Model: DWE575SB
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
