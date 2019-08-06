- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 7.25" Next Generation Circular Saw Kit for an in-cart price of $123.34. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $98.67. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $26, outside of other CPO Outlet storefronts.
Update: It's now $120.97 before coupon, $96.78 after. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago although now no longer requires a $25 minimum order. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $4.) Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot cuts up to 40% off a selection of power and hand tools. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Finejo via Rakuten offers its Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $116.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $93.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $27.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.32. Plus, members will bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super Point. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's $5 less than last month's mention and about $9 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Plus, members bag $93.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's basically tied with our expired mention from six days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $133.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 200-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find today by $76, although we saw it for $9 less in June. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty Medium Tough Case for $6.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
