$107 $134
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 7.25" Next Generation Circular Saw Kit for the in-cart price of $127.31. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $101.85. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. (Many stores charge around $139.)
Update: The price has increased to $133.60 before coupon, $106.88 after.
Features
- electric brake
- weighs 8.8 lbs.
- 57° bevel capacity
- includes a carbide-tipped blade and soft storage bag
- Model: DWE575SB
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in April.
Features
- bits have FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$104 $169
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Tips
- This is for the tool only, no battery is included.
Features
- 8.8 lbs.
- low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
- tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
- Model: DCCS620B
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose.
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bosch Power Tools at Amazon
up to 20% off
free shipping
Amazon cuts up to 20% off a selection of Bosch Power Tools. Plus, these items qualify for free shipping.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set
$25 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in March.
Features
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find.
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18.
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $20.
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Home Depot · 4 days ago
DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun
$20 $35
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 express delivery fee. That's the best price we could find by $14.
Features
- accepts heavy-duty staples and 18-Gauge brads
- low fastener indicator
- bottom load design
- reversible belt hook for right- or left-handed access
- Model: DWHT80276
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7.
Features
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Amazon · 1 day ago
DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set
$33 $40
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Features
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
