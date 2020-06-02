You'll pay at least $10 more at major retailers, including Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You must be signed in to your Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- drill bit from 3/16" x 3" to 1/2" x 6"


That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's charges the same price with in-store pickup.
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 35% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The free tool or battery is shown on the product page.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes magnetic screw guide, socket adaptors, & nut drivers
- impact rated bits w/ hex shank for impact drivers & drills
- Model: AR2040
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a variety of combo kit or single tools for home DIY or garden work. Shop Now at Amazon
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Stock up on power tools, lawn care, coolers, and more – many discounts are for Ace Rewards members only, but it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees; alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's $5 less than Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on June 11, but it can still be ordered at this price.
- DEWALT Xtra clear anti-fog lens coating
- adjustable, elastic cloth head strap
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- Model: DPG82-11C
Most stores charge at least $11 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charges the same price.
- tool-free quick-release collar
- fits hole saws of 1-1/4" to 6"
- Model: DW1803
That's $9 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You must be signed in to your Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides
- carrying case
- Model: DW2097
