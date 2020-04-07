Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 58 mins ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$15 $20
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price is for Ace Rewards members (but you can sign up for free).
  • FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
  • Model: DWA2T40IR
