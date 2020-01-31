Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 32 mins ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$15 for Ace Rewards members $20
pickup at Ace Hardware

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Not an Ace Reward member? It's free to join.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7.88 shipping fee.
Features
  • FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
  • 40 bits
  • Model: DWA2T40IR
  • Expires 1/31/2020
  • Popularity: 5/5
