eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 4.2A Paddle Switch Die Grinder w/ Lock-On Button
$84 $276
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Toolup via eBay.
  • 1/4" collet
  • 4.2-amp, 25,000-rpm motor
  • Model: DWE4887
