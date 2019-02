Ace Hardware offers the DeWalt 34-Piece Impact Ready Set for $14.99. For Ace Rewards Members, that drops toin cart. (Not a member? It's free to join .) Opt for in-storeto avoid the $7.88 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. This set includes variety of different tips, including Phillips, square drive, and flat head bits with black oxide powder coat finishes. Deal ends February 28.