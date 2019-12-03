Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 32 mins ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$449
free shipping

That's $31 under our mention from June and the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DeWalt via Amazon.
  • Add item to cart to see this price.
  • compact drill/driver
  • 1/4 in. impact driver
  • 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. grinder
  • oscillating multi-tool
  • 6-1/2 in. circular saw
  • compact jobsite blower
  • reciprocating saw
  • 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
  • LED work light
  • jobsite Bluetooth speaker
  • 2 20V Max li-ion batteries
  • 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
  • 2 contractor bags
  • Model: DCK1020D2
