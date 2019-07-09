New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
$103
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX XR Lithium Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $129. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $103.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26, although most sellers charge at least $179. Buy Now
Features
- Quick-change accessory system
- Compact battery, fast charger
- Oscillating tool guide system
- Fast-cut wood blade
- Bi-metal wood blade
- 25 assorted sanding sheets with sanding pad
- Universal accessory adapter
- Accessory storage box, contractor bag
- Model: DCS355D1
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- bits have FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel
$2 $6
free shipping
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Tips
- this item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more
Features
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Amazon · 6 days ago
Bosch Power Tools at Amazon
up to 20% off
free shipping
Amazon cuts up to 20% off a selection of Bosch Power Tools. Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set
$25 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Home Depot · 3 days ago
DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun
$20 $35
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 express delivery fee. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- accepts heavy-duty staples and 18-Gauge brads
- low fastener indicator
- bottom load design
- reversible belt hook for right- or left-handed access
- Model: DWHT80276
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Rakuten · 2 days ago
DeWalt DCD777C2 20V max Li-ion 1/2" cordless drill kit w/ battery, charger, & case
$79 $99
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion Brushless Compact Drill Driver for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1/2" chuck
- 15 clutch settings
- LED work light
- Driver, 2 20V MAX Compact Lithium-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD777C2
