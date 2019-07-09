New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
DeWalt 20-volt MAX XR Lithium Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
$103
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX XR Lithium Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $129. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $103.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26, although most sellers charge at least $179. Buy Now
Features
  • Quick-change accessory system
  • Compact battery, fast charger
  • Oscillating tool guide system
  • Fast-cut wood blade
  • Bi-metal wood blade
  • 25 assorted sanding sheets with sanding pad
  • Universal accessory adapter
  • Accessory storage box, contractor bag
  • Model: DCS355D1
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
