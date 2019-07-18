Pro Electronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Li-Ion Right Angle Drill for $104.95. Coupon code drops it to $89.21. Plus, you'll bag $17.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge at least $129. Buy Now
- This is the tool only and does not include a battery or charger.
- Dual speed ranges
- Multi-grip trigger
- 3/8" ratcheting chuck with deep hex pocket
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
- this item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15°
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon takes an extra $25 off a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
As a Prime Day deal, Drillpro Direct via Amazon offers the Drillpro 13-Piece Saw Kit for $28.79. Coupon code "DRILLPRO" cuts the price to $17.27. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- HSS high seep steel
- 10mm shank
- Model: DRILLPROQKOaoko124
As a Prime Day deal, Drillpro Direct via Amazon offers the Drillpro Featherboard for $21.77. Coupon code "DR1LLPR0Co63" drops it to $14.15. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 13 angled fingers
- 4 miter bars
- 6 expansion bolts
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch in Black Dial for $220.68 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $34 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- Stainless steel case and band
- Hardlex crystal
- Slide rule bezel
- 3 sub-dials
- Water resistant to 660 feet
- Model: SNA411
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty Medium Tough Case for $6.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Lowe's charges the same price
Sign In or Register