New
Northern Tool · 20 mins ago
DeWalt 20V XR Cordless Li-Ion 1/2" Impact Wrench Kit
$249 $319
pickup at Northern Tool

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • compact design of 8-13/16" in length
  • multi-speed control
  • up to 700 ft-lbs of max torque and 1200 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque
  • 0.5" Anvil with detent pin
  • includes 20V XR Lithium-ion battery, charger, and contractor bag
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register