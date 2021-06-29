DeWalt 20V Outdoor Power Tools at Ace Hardware: Buy one, get one 50% off

Save on a selection of battery operated power tools to help keep the outside of your home looking great. Eleven options to choose from including trimmers, blowers, and chain saws. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP."
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Add to cart to see the price drop. You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately, making it a savings of $376 for 2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Search DCBL722P1 to find the eligible blower.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCST922P1
Add two to cart to drop the price $74 under what you'd pay for two elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- max air flow at 450 CFM, air speed at 125 MPH
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCBL722P1
You'd pay over $30 for it elsewhere, as most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" blade and a 4.5" cutting edge
- American Hickory handle
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "JunredyHose" to make this a buck under our mention from last week, and a low today by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3750D fabric with 3-layers plus latex
- 8 function spray nozzle
- coils up to 8.3-feet
- metal connectors
- hose holder
That's the best price we could find by $12.
Update: It's now $19.97. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note that the 2-pack is available on the same page for $35.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join and members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.)
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
- UPC: 787721735410, 028877472140, 756635216353, 288774721400
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's half of the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" HiPerf MAS blade
- Model: DW4725
- UPC: 028877328812, 617237997548, 028877328881
Sign In or Register