New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$112 $140
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $139.98. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $111.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it with $17 in Rakuten points in our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now

Features
  • 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register