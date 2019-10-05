New
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$111 w/ $17 in Rakuten points $130
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • You'll get $16.50 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • weighs 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 10/5/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register