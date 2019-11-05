New
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$110 w/ $17 in Rakuten Points $130
free shipping

Thanks to the included $16.50 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $6 under our expired mention from two days ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's also currently a low by $21.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
Features
  • weighs 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/5/2019
