New
Rakuten · 57 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$110 w/ $17 Rakuten points $130
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $16.50 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • weighs 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register