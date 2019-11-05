New
Rakuten
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$110 $129
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28 and the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Apply code "HOME15" to get this price.
  • You'll bag $11 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • weighs 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/5/2019
