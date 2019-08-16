New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw
$108 w/ $16 Rakuten points
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now

Features
  • 8.8 lbs.
  • low kick back 12" Oregon Bar and Chain
  • tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening
  • Model: DCCS620B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register