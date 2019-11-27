Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5Ah Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit
$161 w/ $16 in Rakuten Points $189
free shipping

Thanks to the included $16 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • low kick-back 12" Oregon bar and chain
  • weights 8.8 lbs.
  • chain tensioning and bar tightening knob
  • includes charger and hard bar cover
  • Model: DCCS620P1
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
