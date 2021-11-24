You'd pay $153 more for these bought separately at stores such as Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The drill automatically adds to cart.
- Cordless jigsaw:
- 4-position orbital action
- All-metal lever-action keyless blade change
- Variable speed 0-3,000 spm
- Anti-slip comfort grip
- Cordless drill:
- 3-speed
- 0-2, 000 RPM performance
- 3-Mode LED
- XR Li-ion batteries
Expires in 15 hr
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member; it's free to sign up).
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Apply coupon code "BG2c899a" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 5 nozzle tips
- attaches to pressure washer
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $3 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's about $4 under what you would pay in-store at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- titanium pilot point
- no-spin shanks
- Model: DW1354
It's a savings of $40 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
That is $51 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 26,000 RPM motor
- dust-sealed switch
- built-in LED light
- Model: DCS551B
- UPC: 787721377740, 720698281627, 885911346726
