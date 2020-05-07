Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Lowe's · 49 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Power 4-Tool Combo Kit
$299 $399
free shipping

That's at least $100 less than other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 20V Max 1/2" Drill/Driver
  • 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver
  • 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
  • 20V Max LED Worklight
  • two 20V Max 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries
  • charger and contractor bag
  • Model: DCK420D2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register